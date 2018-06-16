Too Bute: Cardi And Offset Flaunt Their Happily Engaged Parent-To-Be Preciousness On The Cover Of ‘Rolling Stone’

Cardi B And Offset Cover ‘Rolling Stone’ Magazine

The days are dwindling down until Cardi B drops off her belly full of Bartier, and skips down the aisle with her Migo-mate Offset.

To celebrate their Trappily-ever-after, Rolling Stone put the blushing bride-to-be and her baby bump on the cover alongside doting Daddy Offset, featuring a healthy dosage of Hood Love on their July cover.

Cardi shared the photo with fans, along with a caption featuring a HEAVY dose of shade over the fact that the photo leaked early AND the cover didn’t quite look how she was told it would. However…all good, we guess??

I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover! This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray fuck it 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover !!!! Official release in July.You can’t ruined what’s for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ROCKSTARS @offsetyrn

Well even if Cardi isn’t 100% pleased with the outcome, we think it’s a pretty cute pre-baby/engagement photo of the two. What do you think of the cover?

