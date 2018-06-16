Juugin’ For Junior: Jeremy Meeks Gets Full Custody Of Son In Exchange For 6-Figure Settlement With Ex

Image via Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jeremy Meeks Gets Full Custody Of Son From Ex-Wife

Jeremy Meeks is a scam god the likes of which we have never seen.

According to TMZ, the now infamous “Prison Bae” will retain custody of his 9-year-old son with ex-wife Melissa. Initially, their divorces agreement stated that they would split custody 70/30, but with Jeremy’s newfound riches, he was able to make Melissa an offer that she just couldn’t refuse.

Jeremy has managed to get full custody of his son in exchange for giving Melissa a six-figure check. Because who needs the love of your cherubic young offspring when you can have bands on bands on bands…

Considering that Jeremy isn’t exactly Warren Buffet and his new wife Chloe, well, IS Warren Buffet, we have to imagine that she’ll be footing the bill. Essentially buying Melissa out of their life.

Looks like Jeremy and Chloe will have a “perfect” lil’ blended family living across the pond in the United Kingdom.

Congrats?