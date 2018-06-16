Ooohhh Pick Me: Amanda Seales Gave Her Side-Chick-y Opinion On Child Support And Crumbled Twitter

Amanda Seales’ Comment On Child Support Send Twitter Into A Fit

Amanda Seales has black twitter timelines turnt! The actress-activist-podcaster is being singled over some unsolicited advice she gave single mothers about child support. In an instagram comment, Seales wrote:

“Stop bringing the gvt in because you mad it didn’t work out. Stop using your children to further your petty agenda. Stop keeping fathers from their kids because they’re not interested in you. If he is physically and financially present to the best of his abilities, get out your feelings and get into co-parenting.”

i feel like if you don't have children, you should not comment on these sorts of things. fr. https://t.co/ADPkRg6rkM — ayanna💡®️ (@wowiwrite) June 15, 2018

Twitter wants Seales to define “best of his abilities”. And who’s baby daddy is she referring to??

If someone is already present and giving their child as much money as they possibly can and tho u KNOW THIS you’re taking them to court, asking for more, out of spite, it’s not abt the kid. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) June 16, 2018

Issa mess! Hit the flip to see how folks dragged single and childless Amanda Seales for her unsolicited co-parenting advice.