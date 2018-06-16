At The Tender Age Of 36…Judge Orders Juelz Santana’s Mom To Accompany The Rapper On Tour

Juelz Santana Can Go On Tour…As Long As He Brings His Mom

It looks like Juelz Santana can go on tour while he’s facing weapons charges, as long as he’s monitored by an electronic ankle bracelet and his mother.

According to reports from Page Six, a federal judge on Friday modified Santana’s bail conditions, to allow him to play the first five shows of his upcoming 15-city nationwide tour. Among the conditions: that Santana’s mother accompanies him on the trips, that he drives instead of flies, and that they don’t travel with other members of the tour.

In court, Santana told the judge that his mother, who wasn’t in there at the time, had consented to join him on the tour. The Dipset rapper will be back in court next month for a review of “how things went” and to discuss whether he can play other shows, according to U.S. District Judge Michael Hammer.

If you’ll recall, Juelz has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The shows in question are in Hampton, New Hampshire; Norfolk, Virginia; Baltimore, and Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina.

A trial date has not yet been set.