Congrats! Ne-Yo And His Wife Crystal Smith Welcome Their Second Child Together

- By Bossip Staff
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ciroc

Ne-Yo And Wife Crystal Just Had Their Second Baby

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have welcomed their second child together into the world!

“He’s so BEAUTIFUL” the glowing mama wrote of the couple’s newborn in an Instagram announcement on Friday. She revealed that the baby boy’s name is Roman Alexander-Raj Smith.

Born 6-14-18 at 2:11 pm 6lbs and 15 ounces 19 inches long He’s so BEAUTIFUL 😍

Born on Thursday, the baby came into the world at 2:11 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

The 38-year-old singer married Crystal in February of 2016, and they welcomed their first child, Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., a month later. Ne-Yo has two other children, daughter Madilyn Grace and son Mason Evan, from a previous relationship.

Following the announcement nearly 24 hours prior, Crystal also posted a picture of her holding her newborn. In the caption, she explains all the trials and tribulations that happened throughout delivery, but she looks happy as ever in the photo despite it all.

 

Congrats to Ne-Yo, Crystal, and their growing fam!

