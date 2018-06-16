Congrats! Ne-Yo And His Wife Crystal Smith Welcome Their Second Child Together

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have welcomed their second child together into the world!
“He’s so BEAUTIFUL” the glowing mama wrote of the couple’s newborn in an Instagram announcement on Friday. She revealed that the baby boy’s name is Roman Alexander-Raj Smith.
Born on Thursday, the baby came into the world at 2:11 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
The 38-year-old singer married Crystal in February of 2016, and they welcomed their first child, Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., a month later. Ne-Yo has two other children, daughter Madilyn Grace and son Mason Evan, from a previous relationship.