Prayers Up: Zach Randolph Mourns After Shooting Death Of Brother Roger In Indiana
- By Bossip Staff
Zach Randolph’s Little Brother Murdered In Indiana
Zach Randolph woke up with a heavy heart this morning.
According to WHTR, his little brother Roger Randolph was killed in a shooting outside of an Indiana BBQ restaurant just a few hours ago early Saturday morning.
While police are not offering any information at this time, they believe that Roger was targeted and that this was not a random incident.
Roger was pronounced dead on the scene immediately.
R.I.P. to him and our thoughts are with Zach and the family.