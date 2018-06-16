Prayers Up: Zach Randolph Mourns After Shooting Death Of Brother Roger In Indiana

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Zach Randolph’s Little Brother Murdered In Indiana

Zach Randolph woke up with a heavy heart this morning.

According to WHTR, his little brother Roger Randolph was killed in a shooting outside of an Indiana BBQ restaurant just a few hours ago early Saturday morning.

While police are not offering any information at this time, they believe that Roger was targeted and that this was not a random incident.

Roger was pronounced dead on the scene immediately.

R.I.P. to him and our thoughts are with Zach and the family.

Categories: Ballers, Jesus Take The Wheel, NBA

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus