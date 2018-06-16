Prayers Up: Zach Randolph Mourns After Shooting Death Of Brother Roger In Indiana

Image via Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Zach Randolph’s Little Brother Murdered In Indiana

Zach Randolph woke up with a heavy heart this morning.

According to WHTR, his little brother Roger Randolph was killed in a shooting outside of an Indiana BBQ restaurant just a few hours ago early Saturday morning.

#Breaking Marion PD on scene of homicide outside bar. Officers tell us Roger Randolph, brother of NBA star Zach Randolph, was shot around 5am this morning. @WTHRcom @AnnaWTHR @AlyssaRaymond pic.twitter.com/VuEnji4mAs — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) June 16, 2018

While police are not offering any information at this time, they believe that Roger was targeted and that this was not a random incident.

Roger was pronounced dead on the scene immediately.

R.I.P. to him and our thoughts are with Zach and the family.