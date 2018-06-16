Pure Comedy: Tiffany Haddish Talks Hitting On Leonardo DiCaprio On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

Tiffany Haddish Details Her Party Encounter With Leonardo DiCaprio

There has been a story circling the net in the past few days about Tiffany Haddish hitting on Leonardo DiCaprio at a party, and now we’ve got Tiffany to narrate the events for us in person.

The comedienne was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday night, and she gave further explanation into the story of how she approached DiCaprio and how he reacted to her advances. Haddish reveals that she likes having sex in character–which she also told Leonardo–and talks about why she has such a hard time keeping her mouth shut.