Chris Pratt Talks His “Avengers Destiny Intersecting” While Watching An MMA Fight With 50 Cent [Video]

Chris Pratt Talks About All Of His Avengers Worlds Intersecting At Once

Chris Pratt was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, and he told a story about a time when all of his Avengers life experiences intertwined at once.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star tells a hilarious story about the time he was at an MMA fight with 50 Cent, and one of the fighters brought out an infinity gauntlet–pointing into the crowd at Pratt the entire time he was on stage. He explains how this story intertwines with not only his acting role in The Avengers, but his childhood as a comic book lover.