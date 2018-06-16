Flap Excellence: Charlotte Hosted A Blackity-Black Wave Gala Called “Durag Fest” And It Looks LIT
Charlotte Gallery Hosts The 1st Durag Fest
The Met Gala of durags (also commonly referred to as du-rag and duRag) went down in Charlotte, North Carolina this week and from the photos, you can tell folks had a beautiful time. There were babies in durags, women in matching durags get ups and even a wave contest.
YES. A wave contest…
The event went down at black owned art gallery Blkmrktclt and was created by Joseph Headen (@headgraphix), complete with art, a fashion show and a liquor sponsor.
Hit the flip and see how folks put their creativity and black culture together to make history at the #DuragFest.
The aqua blue goddess of the rag wants y'all to stay wrapped up #Duragfest
The Swag Queen plots on all y'all niggaz #Duragfest
Swavey God on 1000 come see me at #Duragfest