Flap Excellence: Charlotte Hosted A Blackity-Black Wave Gala Called “Durag Fest” And It Looks LIT

Charlotte Gallery Hosts The 1st Durag Fest

The Met Gala of durags (also commonly referred to as du-rag and duRag) went down in Charlotte, North Carolina this week and from the photos, you can tell folks had a beautiful time. There were babies in durags, women in matching durags get ups and even a wave contest.

YES. A wave contest…

The event went down at black owned art gallery Blkmrktclt and was created by Joseph Headen (@headgraphix), complete with art, a fashion show and a liquor sponsor.

Hit the flip and see how folks put their creativity and black culture together to make history at the #DuragFest.