Flap Excellence: Charlotte Hosted A Blackity-Black Wave Gala Called “Durag Fest” And It Looks LIT

- By Bossip Staff
(Courtesy of @queenloany/IG)

Charlotte Gallery Hosts The 1st Durag Fest

The Met Gala of durags (also commonly referred to as du-rag and duRag) went down in Charlotte, North Carolina this week and from the photos, you can tell folks had a beautiful time. There were babies in durags, women in matching durags get ups and even a wave contest.

YES. A wave contest…

The event went down at black owned art gallery Blkmrktclt and was created by Joseph Headen (@headgraphix), complete with art, a fashion show and a liquor sponsor.

Hit the flip and see how folks put their creativity and black culture together to make history at the #DuragFest.

#duragfest

A post shared by dj faNNie〽ae™ (@djfanniemae) on

Great moments at #duragfest Charlotte -Super Save a hoe @djfanniemae

A post shared by Dammit Wesley (@dammit_wesley) on

    I love my blackness, and yours. #duragfest

    A post shared by Robyn Bess (@suburbyn_) on

    Black Love! 🔥🔥🔥 #DuragFest photo by @dvn1b

    A post shared by Joseph (@headgraphix) on

    #SOLDOUT! Restock coming soon.

    A post shared by Joseph (@headgraphix) on

