Rich The Kid’s Wife Accuses Side Piece Tori Brixx Of Setting Him Up For Attack

Rich The Kid’s Wife And Girlfriend Tori Brixx Bicker Over “Set-Up”

Rich The Kid’s wife Antonette Willis is giving her two cents on her husband’s attack and hospitalization…and she has a very definite theory on who’s responsible for the entire fiasco.

She seems to feel pretty strongly that Tori Brixx, the woman he’s been seeing on the side and whose house he was pistol-whipped and beaten bloody inside of, had a hand in making sure the incident went off without a hitch. She’s screaming set-up, and claims that if she catches Tori in the streets…it’s over for her.

Tori immediately took to her IG Live explaining the situation from her point of view, sporting some pretty nasty facial bruising in the process.

She says not only is she NOT a mistress in this situation, but she definitely did not set up her boyfriend to get beaten and robbed.

Yikes. If this was a set up, it seems a little counterproductive to get yourself, your sister, and you dog equally beaten and messed up in the process, don’t you think?? Also we’re not sure what reason Tori would have to set Rich The Kid up…but stranger things have definitely happened.

Of course, the back and forth wasn’t over there. Hit the flip for more between Tori and Antonette. Who do YOU think is right here??

