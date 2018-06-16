WTF? Student Parades Around L.A. School As KKK Imperial Wizard In Teacher-Approved History Project

Student Dressed As Racist Ku Klux Klan Wizard Causes Upset

A Los Angeles Unified School District student dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan for a school project, and students say they don’t understand why the teacher approved the decision.

According to ABC7, photos posted to social media show the unnamed kid dressed head to toe as a KKK member on Friday.

Reportedly, the student wearing the garb is a freshman who chose to write about Hiram Wesley Evans, a former imperial wizard of the KKK, for his history project. That student decided to wear a costume representing the racist leader. Other students also dressed in costumes reflecting their chosen historical figure as well, folks say this specific one was out of line.

“He wore it like throughout the school, like in nutrition, lunch, things like that. I don’t think that’s appropriate,” said Lance Dantignac, a rising senior at the school. “It made me feel like unsafe and threatened,” said Eliza Dumag, another rising senior.

And get this, the teacher said it was OK…because The Klan and The Black Panther Party are equal…

“It kind of rattled me. It was hard to believe that she would allow a klansman to walk around from her approval. So, we asked her, and she said that, she compared the Klan to the Black Panther Party, which in my opinion are two different things,” said Trinity Young, a rising senior. “So yeah, it was troubling.”

Meanwhile, LAUSD released a statement, saying in part:

“L.A. Unified and Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy understand the extreme sensitivity around this issue and do not condone or support this type of re-enactment.”

The district statement also included an apology to the LAUSD community. It said an investigation is now underway, and that the district and school both are committed to supporting diversity.