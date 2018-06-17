Crown The Carters: Beyonce & Jay-Z Drop Surprise Joint Album “Everything Is Love” During OTRII Tour

Beyonce & Jay-Z Dropped A Surprise Joint Album And Broke The Internet

Just when people were starting to lose hope that there would be a new album for the On The Run II tour, Beyonce and Jay-Z dropped another world-stopping surprise album on fans’ heads. There have been rumors swirling for weeks that an album was in the works, but it was confirmed Saturday evening following their concert in London when the couple dropped “Everything Is Love”.

On Bey’s Instagram, she also shared a clip and photos of a music video for new track “Apes***,” which was shot at the Louvre in Paris and directed by Ricky Saiz.

“Everything Is Love,” the nine-track joint release, appeared initially only on the streaming service Tidal, owned by Jay-Z and Beyonce.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 16, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT