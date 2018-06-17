Jesus Take The Badge: Las Vegas Cop Accused Of Raping His Wife’s Best Friend [Video]

Las Vegas Cop Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Wife’s Best Friend

A Las Vegas cop was arrested for raping his wife’s best friend, who woke up to the man on top of her after a night of drinking at the couple’s home, she said.

The victim, Vivian Solomon, claimed that she was visiting her longtime friend last week, meeting the woman’s husband, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Manuel A. Gutierrez, and their 6-month-old baby for the first time. After a night of drinking on Saturday, Solomon said, she went to bed in the couple’s home.

“All of a sudden I woke up and he was on top of me,” Solomon says. “I asked him to stop, screamed for him to get out. I was so disoriented, so confused and scared.”

Gutierrez, 37, has worked for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since early 2014. He was suspended without pay following his arrest Saturday. Gutierrez, who was charged with one count of sex assault, remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday in lieu of $25,000 bail, records show. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30.