Coupled Up Or Nah: Amber Rose Is Allegedly Letting THIS NBA Superstar Peen Pound Her Round Muva-Mounds To Smithereens
Amber Rose Allegedly Dating NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving
Amber Rose was spotted scooping up a mystery man in Los Angeles who was trying to remain hidden from cameras. Amber was reportedly seen yelling at paparazzi from inside her car because she doesn’t want it to be known who she is picking up from an undisclosed location.
The man she picked up in the Rolls Royce pulled his hoodie tightly over his face to hide his features.
But there’s a rumor swirling that Amber’s new man is allegedly Boston Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is currently in L.A. for the next couple of weeks doing promo for his upcoming movie “Uncle Drew.”
Yup, sure looks like him.
This all comes after Kyrie released that heartfelt apology to his “best friend” Kehlani and urged fans to stop shunning her on his behalf.
@kehlani I'm sorry, i know this is long over due. I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure, SN: And also add that we are public figures now on this social media monster of a platform. I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it's still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point and as I'm hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullshit. The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly. I'm hearing people are showing up to shows and being disruptive while she performs and when it starts affecting real life progress, the shit has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, & this is long overdue. We only try our hardest to be great humans and the fact that I can love her for how beautiful she is a privilege in its own right, I'm grateful. I want to see her and all individuals be who they truthfully are, unapologetically. #WeAreNotDating #Besties #BeenBesties #NeverStoppedNeverWell
Irving and Rose are reportedly “casually” dating and “taking things slow” and Twitter users can’t believe their eyes.
Do YOU thin Muva’s with Kyrie Irving???