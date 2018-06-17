Coupled Up Or Nah: Amber Rose Is Allegedly Letting THIS NBA Superstar Peen Pound Her Round Muva-Mounds To Smithereens

Amber Rose Allegedly Dating NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving

Amber Rose was spotted scooping up a mystery man in Los Angeles who was trying to remain hidden from cameras. Amber was reportedly seen yelling at paparazzi from inside her car because she doesn’t want it to be known who she is picking up from an undisclosed location.

The man she picked up in the Rolls Royce pulled his hoodie tightly over his face to hide his features.

But there’s a rumor swirling that Amber’s new man is allegedly Boston Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is currently in L.A. for the next couple of weeks doing promo for his upcoming movie “Uncle Drew.”

Kyrie datin Amber Rose tryna keep it low key 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3s2aB654bg — ⚠️LOOK ALIVE!!!⚠️ (@whyyLLz) June 17, 2018

Yup, sure looks like him.

This all comes after Kyrie released that heartfelt apology to his “best friend” Kehlani and urged fans to stop shunning her on his behalf.

Irving and Rose are reportedly “casually” dating and “taking things slow” and Twitter users can’t believe their eyes.

Kyrie apologizes to the girl that cheated on him and then a day later got caught dating Amber Rose? pic.twitter.com/MZLjcerG3D — Spencer (@SimpingHeatFan) June 17, 2018

… and now Kyrie is dating Amber Rose? pic.twitter.com/MKnreoWoYF — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) June 16, 2018

Do YOU thin Muva’s with Kyrie Irving???