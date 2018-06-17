Everything Is Love: The Carters FINALLY Dropped Their Mythical Collabum & Blew Up Al Gore’s Internet

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 30

Beyonce & Jay Z’s Surprise Collabum Shatters The Internet

Whew, those sneaky Carters were back at it again with the world-stopping shenanigans. This time, dropping a surprise single (Apesh*t), video and next-level collabum (“Everything Is Love”) that re-snatched our already snatched wigs, blew up the whole entire internet and proved YET AGAIN that they’re KING & QUEEN of this here music game.

Peep the hilarious internet chaos over Bey & Jay’s “Everything Is Love” collabum on the flip.

