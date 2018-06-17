Tiffany “She Ready” Haddish VS. Kim “Culturally Appropriated Cornrows” Kardashian: Who Looked More Bangin At The MTV Movie Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Tiffany Haddish Hosts MTV Movie Awards And OWNED The Red Carpet

Make no mistake about it, Tiffany Haddish was definitely READY to host MTV’s Movie Awards, filmed this Saturday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The actress showed up and showed out in a silver and white tulle creation that showcased her curves.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Apega/WENN.com

Just BOMB on so many levels

Apega/WENN.com

Mind you Tiffany wasn’t the only lady working the hell out of the carpet.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Kim Kardashian just can’t stay away from those “Bo Derek” braids she loves so much.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Kim kept consistent with her look, donning a two-piece number that was basically a white crop top paired with a metallic long slit skirt…

In your opinion, Who Looked More Bangin?

Keep flippin for more of our faves

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus