Tiffany “She Ready” Haddish VS. Kim “Culturally Appropriated Cornrows” Kardashian: Who Looked More Bangin At The MTV Movie Awards?

Tiffany Haddish Hosts MTV Movie Awards And OWNED The Red Carpet

Make no mistake about it, Tiffany Haddish was definitely READY to host MTV’s Movie Awards, filmed this Saturday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The actress showed up and showed out in a silver and white tulle creation that showcased her curves.

Mind you Tiffany wasn’t the only lady working the hell out of the carpet.

Kim Kardashian just can’t stay away from those “Bo Derek” braids she loves so much.

Kim kept consistent with her look, donning a two-piece number that was basically a white crop top paired with a metallic long slit skirt…

In your opinion, Who Looked More Bangin?

