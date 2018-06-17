Big Money Moves: Oprah Winfrey & Apple Sign A Multi-Year Content Partnership

Oprah Just Signed A New Deal With Apple

Apple and Oprah have officially a signed a multi-year content partnership. Under the deal, Winfrey and Apple will create programs together, that will be released as part of Apple’s original content lineup.

This deal marks one of the first such agreements struck between Apple and any specific content creator. Previously, the company set an overall deal with veteran showrunner Kerry Ehrin–who will also serve as the showrunner on Apple’s upcoming morning show drama series starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

This deal is also serves as the latest addition to Winfrey’s massive media empire. The former talk show host formed her own cable network, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, in 2011, in partnership with Discovery Communications. Her channel has become one of the fastest-growing cable networks among women and has produced hit shows, including Queen Sugar, which of course boasts Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay as showrunner.

Winfrey isn’t taking everything to Apple, though–she just recently extended her contract with Discovery through 2025. Sources tell Variety that Apple’s deal with Winfrey does not conflict with her Discovery agreement.

Oprah remains exclusive in an on-screen capacity to OWN with limited carve-outs, such as her role as a correspondent for CBS’ 60 Minutes and her recent acting work for HBO.