Tiny Responds To ‘Tortured’ T.I.’s Marriage Post—But Is He Dirty Doggin’ With THIS ‘GreenLeaf’ Actress?

Tiny Responds To T.I.’s “Marriage Is Pointless For Men” Post, Video Surfaces Of Him With Actress

Remember when we told you that T.I. embarrassed Tiny wrote a post lambasting marriage and agreeing with a wayward woman who said there’s NOTHING beneficial in it for men?

Well after having her “pointless partnership” blasted by her husband for all of his 8.5 MILLION followers to see, a very frustrated Tinyy responded to her hubby’s hypocritical post on Instagram and she didn’t hold back.

On Saturday Tiny posted a clip of Snoop Dogg on “The Breakfast Club” speaking on marriage and noting that rappers with wives are more stable than ones with hoes. Snoop originally said this in response to Kanye’s “slavery is a choice” comments but apparently, it hits home with Tiny.

“I look at all of the rappers in the game who have wives, who have strong women in their life,” said Snoop. “They’re stable up top too they’re mentally strong. I look at the men who have hoes in their life or a hoe in their life, he added. “Their life and stability is not there.”

Shortly after Tiny posted her response to T.I. an alleged video surfaced of him after an Indiana concert backstage with a woman who’s clearly NOT TINY. The King of the South looks to be familiar with the woman because he’s seen swatting her on the azz before canoodling with her on a couch.

We can confirm that T.I. had a concert in Indiana Saturday at Indianapolis’ The Pavilion at Pan Am.

That woman’s alleged identity has been revealed and she’s a “Greenleaf” star named Asia’h Epperson. Tiny fans are alleging that Asia’h’s breaking up the Harris household and they’re obliterating her in her Instagram comments.

