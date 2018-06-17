Tiny Responds To ‘Tortured’ T.I.’s Marriage Post—But Is He Dirty Doggin’ With THIS ‘GreenLeaf’ Actress?
Remember when we told you that T.I. embarrassed Tiny wrote a post lambasting marriage and agreeing with a wayward woman who said there’s NOTHING beneficial in it for men?
Well after having her “pointless partnership” blasted by her husband for all of his 8.5 MILLION followers to see, a very frustrated Tinyy responded to her hubby’s hypocritical post on Instagram and she didn’t hold back.
On Saturday Tiny posted a clip of Snoop Dogg on “The Breakfast Club” speaking on marriage and noting that rappers with wives are more stable than ones with hoes. Snoop originally said this in response to Kanye’s “slavery is a choice” comments but apparently, it hits home with Tiny.
“I look at all of the rappers in the game who have wives, who have strong women in their life,” said Snoop. “They’re stable up top too they’re mentally strong. I look at the men who have hoes in their life or a hoe in their life, he added. “Their life and stability is not there.”
Shortly after Tiny posted her response to T.I. an alleged video surfaced of him after an Indiana concert backstage with a woman who’s clearly NOT TINY. The King of the South looks to be familiar with the woman because he’s seen swatting her on the azz before canoodling with her on a couch.
We can confirm that T.I. had a concert in Indiana Saturday at Indianapolis’ The Pavilion at Pan Am.
That woman’s alleged identity has been revealed and she’s a “Greenleaf” star named Asia’h Epperson. Tiny fans are alleging that Asia’h’s breaking up the Harris household and they’re obliterating her in her Instagram comments.
Asia’h plays Tasha Skanks (yes, that’s really the character’s name) on OWN’s “Greenleaf.” Skanks is the wife to Pastor Basie Skanks and she has a rivalry on the show with a fellow Pastor’s wife.
BTS of Greenleaf…. @roshon always tryna steal the shine!!😜🙄✨🌟⭐️ Yooo!! You ready for this season finale or wwwhhhhhaaaaa??!!. Oh!!!..and just FYI…. if ya’ll been wondering who’s been SLAYING this hair…. @iamdemidixon got this game on lock!!! You hear me!!. Ugh!!! I love her hands in my head! 🤗 lol! Thank you!!😘 #seasonfinale #greenleaf #own #tashaskanks
And yes, Asia’h is well aware that people think she’s T.I.’s side chick and she’s responding on her Insta-Story.
“People always want to put a 10 on a 1 and make something out nothing!” said Asia’h.” Trust me I have better things to do than read comments from strangers that know nothing about me!” added the actress whose turned off the comments on a number of her IG posts.
Do you remember when T.I. was defending Brittany Lucio who was assaulted with her friends by a police officer at an Atlanta Houston’s location???
Well, one of the friends was Asia’h Epperson.
Asia’h told TMZ that she, Brittany and their friend Erica Walker got NO warning before being violently manhandled by the cop. She also applauded T.I.’s efforts to get Houston’s shut down for good.
“I think that it’s great. I think a person with such a major platform like that is sticking up for us and he has our backs,” she said. “This isn’t the first time that this has happened so I think that it’s great.”
Tiny liked a post shading Asia’h.
Before starring on “Greenleaf” Asia’h was on “American Idol” in 2008.