Tray Chaney Creates Dedicated Father Award Ceremony To Celebrate Devoted Dads [VIDEO]

We’re so proud of our brother Tray Chaney who continues his movement to celebrate fathers each and every day (not just Fathers Day). The actor recently announced a new awards program he’s starting where he publicly showcases great dads!

In the video Chaney holds an online Dedicated Father award ceremony surprising, honoring 5 Dedicated Fathers with gold & black plaques on behalf of the Dedicated Father community!

“ I’ve been pushing my Dedicated Father brand through Hip-hop music along with merchandise. My Dedicated Father video has received national attention on BET, MTV, REVOLT, MSNBC & my TSHIRT brand is being supported by legendary actor Clifton Powell & legendary Hip-hop Artist Big Daddy Kane just to name a few. With so many negative images on African American fathers, I just felt the need to celebrate US because it’s a lot of fathers out here waking up extra early in the morning going to work hustling grinding doing the best they can to provide for & take care of there families most importantly their kids”

For more information on Tray’s movement. Follow hi online at:

IG – Mrtraychaney

Twitter – @traychaney

Website (Merchandise,Videos)- http://www.trayscurriculum.com