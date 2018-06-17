Mindy Kaling And Co-Stars Think White Male Critics Are “Unfairly” Judging ‘Ocean’s 8’

Ocean’s 8 Stars Think White, Male Critics Are Being Unfair

Ocean’s 8 star Mindy Kaling is making herself clear when it comes to what she thinks about white male movie critics — saying they’ve been “unfair” to the all-female-lead reboot of the Ocean’s heist-movie franchise.

“Meryl was talking about this, she had a great point of view about it,” Mindy explained to Yahoo News. “She made movies for women but they are reviewed by men who don’t necessarily value it or don’t look at it in the same point of view as a woman doing it, but it seems just unfair.”

“Although if I had to base my career on what white men wanted I would be very unsuccessful, so there is obviously an audience out there who want to watch things like [Ocean’s 8]” Mindy continues.

“The thing about so much of what this movie is, I think white men, critics would enjoy it, would enjoy my work, but often I think there is a critic who will damn it in a way because they don’t understand it, because they come at it at a different point of view, and they’re so powerful, Rotten Tomatoes.”

Kaling’s co-star Cate Blanchett agreed with that sentiment, blaming the media for not getting their criticisms right. “The conversation has to change and the media has a huge responsibility,” Blanchett said.