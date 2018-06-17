So Sad: At Least 1 Dead, 20 Injured In New Jersey Art Festival Shooting

20 People Injured At 24-Hour New Jersey Art Festival

Twenty people were injured during a shooting at a 24-hour art festival in Trenton, New Jersey early Sunday morning, according to reports from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. One suspect has been killed and another has been taken into custody, reports CNN.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at the Art All Night-Trenton festival. The suspect that was killed was a 33-year-old man. Witnesses are currently being questioned by police to determine if there could possibly be more suspects at large, according to reports from WPVI.

Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said via CNN, “Multiple weapons have been recovered…Twenty individuals were treated for a variety of gunshot wounds as well as other injuries.”

A 13-year-old child is among those injured, and is in extremely critical condition according to Onofri, reports CNN.

Festival organizers wrote in a Facebook post about the incident, “We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at this time, but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for. Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured.”

The post later continues, “We’re very shocked. We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever.”

The festival was supposed to run from 3 p.m. on Saturday to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Art All Night was in its 12th year and included over 1,500 works of art, graffiti, and live murals.