Mo Music: Q-Tip Returns To “The Last Zulu” Album Rollout After Years Of Fan Anticipation

Q-Tip Announces That The Last Zulu Will Be Coming Soon

2018 has already been an insane year for music, and now it looks like Q-Tip wants in on the fun.

The legendary A Tribe Called Quest frontman announced via his Twitter page that a very long-awaited album may finally be coming–and he’s got fans more excited than ever. On Saturday, he tweeted “The last Zulu aka the riot diary #ComingSoon.”

The last Zulu aka the riot diary #ComingSoon — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 16, 2018

In an interview with Vibe back in 2012, Tip said the long-awaited project was being released through Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D. Music imprint, and assured fans that several G.O.O.D. artists would be “all over” the album. “It’s gonna be me, straight up and down,” he said. “That’s the thing about ‘Ye. He respect me, I respect him. We all know what it is.”

The Last Zulu (or what is now possibly being called The Riot Diary, according to his tweet indicating a title change) would serve as Tip’s first solo album since his 2009 drop, Kamaal/The Abstract.

Q didn’t reveal any more specific details about the album beside his one tweet, but that one announcement was enough to get his fans screeching at the thought of a new project.

There’s no word on whether or not this project will still be under Kanye/G.O.O.D. Music, but seeing as Ye is in the swing of things producing albums for everyone and their mama, it seems like a good bet to say he’s doing Q-Tip’s, too.