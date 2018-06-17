Keeping Up With Kween Bey: Kolonizer Kimmy Did That Thing She Does Whenever Beyoncé Drops Music & Sparked Chaos

💕 My baby 💕 pic.twitter.com/lgKzG4qlr6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2018

Twitter Vs. Kolonizer Kimmy (AGAIN)

Oh Kimmy, we’re so sorry you feel you need to compete with Her Royal Internetshatteress Queen Bey whenever she breathes or, in this case, blesses us with a surprise album that not even totes adorbsy baby Chicago could overshadow. Nope, never happening and Twitter made that very KLEAR, once AGAIN, for the zillionth time.

kim: “beyonce and jay released their album what do i do now”

kris: “well the #MTVMovieAwards are tonight”

kim: “say no more” pic.twitter.com/sRt4vcU23R — Jo-Li (@onikaskinny) June 17, 2018

Peep the latest example of Kimmy attempting to upstage the Queen (and the Twitter chaos) on the flip. (Warning: This post contains strong language)