Preggo Sauce: Mommy Cardi Performed With A Tummy Full Of Trap Tot & Shut Down Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash
- By Bossip Staff
Preggo Cardi Wins Birthday Bash
Future super mommy Cardi B isn’t letting a lil baby bump stop her shine and surprised the sold out crowd at Hot 107.9’s always LITTY Birthday Bash concert alongside the Migos in a show-stealing performance that proved YET AGAIN that she invented pregnancy.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over preggo Cardi’s show-stealing performance on the flip.
Feature photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images