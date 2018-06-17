Preggo Sauce: Mommy Cardi Performed With A Tummy Full Of Trap Tot & Shut Down Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Preggo Cardi Wins Birthday Bash

Future super mommy Cardi B isn’t letting a lil baby bump stop her shine and surprised the sold out crowd at Hot 107.9’s always LITTY Birthday Bash concert alongside the Migos in a show-stealing performance that proved YET AGAIN that she invented pregnancy.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over preggo Cardi’s show-stealing performance on the flip.

    Feature photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

