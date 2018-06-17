Preggo Sauce: Mommy Cardi Performed With A Tummy Full Of Trap Tot & Shut Down Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash

Cardi B preforming at the Hot 97 ATL Birthday Bash last night!! 😍🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/y4HjI7G1zM — Cardi Gang (@WeAreCardiB) June 17, 2018

Preggo Cardi Wins Birthday Bash

Future super mommy Cardi B isn’t letting a lil baby bump stop her shine and surprised the sold out crowd at Hot 107.9’s always LITTY Birthday Bash concert alongside the Migos in a show-stealing performance that proved YET AGAIN that she invented pregnancy.

Cardi B preforming with Migos at Birthday Bash ATL tonight. The crowd was so LOUD when she came out!! pic.twitter.com/6NwqxatK8W — Cardi Gang (@WeAreCardiB) June 17, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over preggo Cardi’s show-stealing performance on the flip.