HopeForFathersDay: Daughter Of Music Industry Exec Serving Life Sentence Leads Charge To End Unjust Incarceration

It’s Fathers Day so it’s only right that we bring attention to the many people suffering due to having loved ones behind bars. We received an email about Ebony Underwood’s mission to bring light to her father, William Underwood’s case. Publicity around clemency, pardons and sentence commutation have been at a high with the recent freeing of Alice Marie Johnson.

Ebony wrote to BOSSIP explaining how of the 2.3 million people incarcerated in the US, 50% of them are parents. There are over 10 million children in the US who have at some point in their life been impacted by parental incarceration. At any given time, 2.7 million children under the age of 18 have a parent incarcerated.

Here’s Ebony’s message:

In December 1988, during the war on drugs era, my father, William Underwood was arrested and charged with a continuing leadership role in a narcotics conspiracy, despite being engaged in a full-time career in the music industry. Two years later, as part of the first round of drug convictions made under the newly enacted federal Sentencing Guidelines of 1987 and the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, he received (3) mandatory minimum sentences of 20 years on drug conspiracy charges plus, life without the possibility of parole. This was my Dad’s first and only felony conviction.

Completely stunned and confused by this devastating news, it took me nearly 9 months to actually visit my Dad in prison. When I finally did visit all I remember was seeing him in an orange jumpsuit shackled at his hands and feet. My younger sister burst into sobbing tears seeing our Dad (a well dressed man who always wore suits and ties) shackled like this and her devastation prompted my emotion and we both were in tears. By the time our Dad finished consoling us, our visit was over and he was gone. In retrospect, I realize that was only just the beginning of what would become a 30-year deep-seated wound from the ambiguous loss of my father due to parental incarceration.

Before my father’s arrest, he was a music industry executive who promoted, managed and jumpstarted the careers of top R&B and pop stars of the 80s and 90s. He absolutely loved every aspect of the music business and was extremely successful in his career. He inspired my love for music with the melodic sounds he would play of the artist and musicians he promoted and managed. He also was an extremely devoted father. He always made time to spend with my 3 siblings and I. We would spend a day at the Natural Museum of History or try new and exciting foods in different New York City restaurants like, Mr. Chows or ice cream at Serendipity’s and our favorite pastime together was going to movies eating popcorn and twizzlers. He always created awesome moments with us amidst his busy schedule. That, unfortunately, all ended when he was arrested.

However, my Dad’s love and commitment to his children never faltered. He was determined and has remained a devoted father to his children. He calls us almost everyday, sends birthday cards, Valentine’s Day cards, Mother’s Day cards and Christmas Cards and, sends emails. He has even made a concerted effort to develop an incredible relationship with his grandchildren despite never once meeting them outside of prison walls. He empowers us all to continue to educate ourselves and take care of our health…

I created the hashtag #HopeForFathersDay because I believe whatever day my Dad comes home will be Father’s Day. President Trump granting clemency to Ms. Alice Johnson has renewed my faith in the opportunity to see my Father outside of prison walls. I am hopeful again.