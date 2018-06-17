Kylie Jenner Parades Her Ginormous Mommy Cakes Around Town Following Dinner At Craig’s

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Alexander Wang

New mom, Kylie Jenner may be hiding her baby Stormi from the world, but she’s definitely not shy about showing off that mommy bawwwwwdy of hers. The reality star and her best friend, Jordyn Woods were caught by the paps arriving for dinner at West Hollywood-based restaurant, Craig’s in Los Angeles, California Saturday.

Kylie arrived in her black Rolls Royce and wore a grey pair of Alexander Wang tights that showed off her post-baby body.

Hit the flip for more photos.