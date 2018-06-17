Jeval Beauty Hosts NYC Pop Up

Jeval Beauty, Vera Cosmetics & Studio 1031

Jeval Beauty hosted a beauty pop up to showcase its line of skincare products.

Jeval Beauty founder Dr. Jacob Varon said what sets his line apart from other beauty and skincare products lines on the market is that Jeval was formulated by a plastic surgeon.

Hosted by DCG Group Media and As Seen On TV, the event brought out beauty insiders, influencers and media last week at Galvanize NYC.

Vera Cosmetics provided makeup touchups and Studio 1031 of Baldwin, Long Island offered dry styling to guests locks and GHL Nails was on hand to

Each guest received a bag full of products – including Jeval’s Rosacea cream and Day and Night cream – from the beauty brand as a parting gift.



