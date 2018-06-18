Congratulations! #RHOP’s Monique Samuels Expecting Baby #3

Monique Samuels Announces Pregnancy

Monique Samuels is ignoring “Real Housewives Of Potomac” drama and announcing big news.

The RHOP star announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her third child with her husband former Washington Redskins player Chris Samuels.

The news comes after she announced on RHOP that she suffered a miscarriage last year and “never fully dealt with” the pain of her loss.

The Samuels have two other children, Christopher and Milani.

Congrats Monique and Chris!