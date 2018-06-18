Sentient Dust Mite Aries Spears Is Getting Dragged Back To Irrelevance Thanks To These Tasteless Skits
- By Bossip Staff
All Aries Spears had to do was sit there and eat his lunch, but he didn’t. The controversial “comedian” sparked outrage when he posted a since-deleted skit going in on plus-sized women. The skit, which has been stricken from the internet, has led to him getting dragged to the ashy abyss like never before.
Also, people are pulling up an old skit about the “mind of a pedophile” that sees Spears jumping in a tub with a little boy and getting oiled up by that same kid. It’s disgusting (and Tiffany Haddish is going to have to explain her role in the skit, too, at some point).
Take a look at one of the worst examples of the pot calling the kettle diabetic and Twitter roasting that a$$.