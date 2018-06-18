Blicky Investigicky: Tekashi69 Under Microscope By Police In Chief Keef Shooting

Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NYPD Investigating Tekashi69 In Chief Keef Shooting

Tekashi69‘s “trolling” and insta-shenanigans have him being eyed by the NYPD after he recently fanned the flames of beef with Chief Keef.

According to TMZ, after bullets were sent Keef’s way while he was standing at the W Hotel in Times Square police launched an investigation into whether or not Tekashi was involved. The Crayola-haired rapper was in LA when Keef was shot at, but police want to know if he ordered the attack.

Cops have a pair of suspects based on the surveillance camera footage they discovered showing the shooters stalking Keef the night of the incident.

Dirty lookin’ Tekashi better hope that his hands are clean.