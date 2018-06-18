Enfamil Papi: PETTIEST Memes From Daddy Drizzy’s First Father’s Day

Drake’s First Father’s Day Sparks Petty Chaos

We hope daddy Drizzy enjoyed his first Father’s Day with not-so-secret son Adonis despite all the (hilariously) PETTY reminders that flooded Twitter and proved just how damaging Pusha T’s spicy bossip bars were to Rap’s favorite.

Drake waking up this morning 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i6MxhChxMa — WSHH RAP (@WSHHRAP) June 18, 2018

