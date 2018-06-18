Enfamil Papi: PETTIEST Memes From Daddy Drizzy’s First Father’s Day

- By Bossip Staff
Drake’s First Father’s Day Sparks Petty Chaos

We hope daddy Drizzy enjoyed his first Father’s Day with not-so-secret son Adonis despite all the (hilariously) PETTY reminders that flooded Twitter and proved just how damaging Pusha T’s spicy bossip bars were to Rap’s favorite.

Hit the flip for the pettiest tweets from daddy Drizzy’s first father’s day.

    Feature photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

