Jesus Take The Wheel: 5 Killed As Texas Cops And Border Patrol Chase Undocumented Immigrants At 100 MPH

5 Killed In 100 MPH Chase With Border Patrol

5 people were killed in Dimmit County, Texas after an SUV carrying 14 people crashed during chase with a county sheriff.

According to USAToday, Border Patrol was chasing the vehicle until the sheriff’s took over. Once the Suburban is said to have hit a gravel patch and flipped over several times.

Twelve of the fourteen people in the car were undocumented immigrants and all were ejected from the SUV.

Four died as a result of the crash, one died later at the hospital, the other nine were injured and one passenger was arrested.

All this in the face of the current scandal where immigration officials are taking children away from their parents and placing them in detention centers.

