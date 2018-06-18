2Rich4U: MORE Hilarious Memes From The Billionaire Carters’ Surprise Collabum Drop

beyhive: stop forcing jay z on us

bey: you will love my husband and you will love him TODAY pic.twitter.com/3QuDKbgStB — mich 🕊 (@blkgirlemoji) June 16, 2018

Hilarious “Everything Is Love” Memes

We’re all still wigless after the billionaire Carters’ internet-shaking surprise collabum “Everything Is Love” that elevated their legendary status, snatched headlines the entire weekend and sparked yet another classic meme wave in 2018.

Hov: “Im good on any MLK Blvd” Bey: “🗣 HE GOOD!” pic.twitter.com/YSnserunIg — Beyrion Stannister (@Simply_Nadia) June 17, 2018

Peep MORE hilarious memes from the surprise Carters collabum drop on the flip.