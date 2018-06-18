Call Him Up, Sis! People Think Tiny Should Retaliate Creep On T.I. With THIS Person

- By Bossip Staff
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Poor Tiny…

Tiny Harris Fans Respond To T.I Cheating Rumors

Tiny Harris fans are flooding her with sympathetic messages amid the latest cheating scandal in her marriage.

As previously reported T.I. was spotted in Indiana this weekend with actress Asia’h Epperson and looked very familiar with the “Greenleaf” star, at one point even smacking her on the azz.

Now people are telling Tiny that she deserves much more than the treatment she’s gotten from her King Of The South hubby who was JUST involved in that messy Bernice Burgos scandal last year and who said that his marriage was a “distraction.”

With that in mind, they’re sending Tiny sweet messages…

AND telling her to move forward with her divorce from T.I.—but not before calling up her good friend Floyd Mayweather for some comfort.

WELP! We know Tiny’s too good of a woman to be that petty—- but if she wasn’t….

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET Networks

More reactions from Tiny Harris fans on the flip.

As previously reported Tiny liked posts shading T.I. for his alleged cheating.

Looks like #TinyHarris is agreeing with the commenters 😩😩 (view previous post)

A post shared by 30k? (@channelofshade) on

