Call Him Up, Sis! People Think Tiny Should Retaliate Creep On T.I. With THIS Person

Tiny Harris Fans Respond To T.I Cheating Rumors

Tiny Harris fans are flooding her with sympathetic messages amid the latest cheating scandal in her marriage.

As previously reported T.I. was spotted in Indiana this weekend with actress Asia’h Epperson and looked very familiar with the “Greenleaf” star, at one point even smacking her on the azz.

Now people are telling Tiny that she deserves much more than the treatment she’s gotten from her King Of The South hubby who was JUST involved in that messy Bernice Burgos scandal last year and who said that his marriage was a “distraction.”

With that in mind, they’re sending Tiny sweet messages…

@TinyMajorMama hey auntie just wanted to say I love you and you deserve the world! — Nola Darling (@_TinyAllure) June 17, 2018

AND telling her to move forward with her divorce from T.I.—but not before calling up her good friend Floyd Mayweather for some comfort.

If I Was Tiny I'll Be Calling Floyd Mayweather Rite Damn Now. Tuh! — Big Body BOMB Face Okurrrr♌ (@KourtKnee__) June 17, 2018

I’m tired of TI i hope Tiny text Hit up Floyd like hey big head — Shay (@_Sharay__) June 17, 2018

WELP! We know Tiny’s too good of a woman to be that petty—- but if she wasn’t….

