Father’s Day Lituation: Fabolous And Emily B.’s Dad Flick It Up After Shooting Threats…And Em Claps Hard At Haters!

Emily B Blocks Fabolous Haters On Fathers Days

Holidays are going to be rough on social media for the Bustamante’s/Jackson. Since news and videos of rapper Fabolous and girlfriend Emily B’s massive family fall out floated around, folks have been eyeballing the family. And now that the couple has reconciled publicly, their comment section is suffering!

This weekend Emily B mad her page private after posting up Fathers Day photos featuring Fabolous on her IG page. Folks went in on the mother for “being weak”, “enabling abuse” and more. In her instastories, Emily B showed Fabolous, her father and brother pose peacefully for a Fathers Day flick. This is significant because the last time we saw them together, Fab was waving what looked like a knife at Emily B and threatening to shoot them…

Emily B has a message for the folks who don’t want to see her family all together…

“If you say one negative thing on my page or even like a negative comment, I will block you.”

