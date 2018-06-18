Simmery Thigh Meat: Dave East Puts His Mittens All Over Mya At His 30th Birthday Party

Dave East And Mya Stir Up Dating Rumors

Happy Birthday Dave East and congratulations for snuggling up with the alluring Miss Mya over the weekend. The Harlem rapper hosted a gemini birthday bash at D.C.’s Bliss night club and things between him and his guest hostess got a little steamy!

Mya co-hosted the birthday event and even serenaded the rapper with her classic record “Moving On”…Dave seems to be enjoying Mya, wrapping his arm around her neck here:

30… A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 FTD HMC (@daveeast) on Jun 17, 2018 at 6:11pm PDT

Here is Mya performing, Dave can’t seem to hands to himself…

Interesting right! At 38, Mya looks supple and sounds wonderful. The singer has been sharing tips with fans on her clean-eating vegan lifestyle, maybe she can teach Dave East? What do you think of Miss Mya and Dave East as a potential couple???