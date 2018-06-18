Khloe Wishes Tristan A ‘Happy Father’s Day’—But Did She Move Back To L.A. Without Him?

Khloe Kardashian Wishes Tristan Thompson A Happy Father’s Day, Moves Back To L.A.

Khloe Kardashian sent a sweet Father’s Day message to her baby’s father—despite his alleged dirty dog behavior.

As previously reported Khloe’s been supporting Tristan Thompson despite the shocking videos of him with Lani Blair and several other women that he allegedly cheated on her with while pregnant.

On Sunday Khloe posted several things to her Insta-Story including a Father’s Day message to Tristan. In it, you can see baby True Thompson holding Tristan’s finger.

Not only did Khloe send a shoutout to Tristan, she also confirmed that she’s moved back to her Calabasas compound to be back with the rest of the Kardashian clan.

Khloe was greeted with balloons and cookies with little True’s face on them and a special message from her little sis Kylie and baby Stormi.

“Welcome home, Khloe and True…Stormi and Kylie, we love you,” read a balloon that they “signed.”

It’s unclear whether or not she brought third-trimester cheater Tristan with her, but if we had to guess we’d say YES. She was by his side in Cleveland during the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, on Tristan’s IG he marked Father’s Day by showing off two chains representing his two kids True and Prince. He welcomed Prince with Jordy Craig shortly after dating Khloe.

Do YOU think Khloe moved back to the West Coast with Tristan???

