Did Queen Pettyoncé Lurk & Like A Tweet About Pop-Pop Nasir’s Struggle With Modern Technology?
Queen Pettyoncé Resurfaced On Twitter & Sparked Chaos
Lost in all the “Everything Is Love” hype was Queen Pettyoncé (orrrrr Blue Ivy or a staffer?) getting caught up in a delicious Twitter lurking scandal after liking (then un-liking) a hilariously petty tweet about pop-pop Nas’ struggle with modern technology in a blink-and-you-missed-it saga that sent the BeyHive into a B U Z Z.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Queen Bey’s petty Twitter Like on the flip.
