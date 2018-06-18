Did Queen Pettyoncé Lurk & Like A Tweet About Pop-Pop Nasir’s Struggle With Modern Technology?

Queen Pettyoncé Resurfaced On Twitter & Sparked Chaos

Lost in all the “Everything Is Love” hype was Queen Pettyoncé (orrrrr Blue Ivy or a staffer?) getting caught up in a delicious Twitter lurking scandal after liking (then un-liking) a hilariously petty tweet about pop-pop Nas’ struggle with modern technology in a blink-and-you-missed-it saga that sent the BeyHive into a B U Z Z.

We know you’re lurking hun @beyonce what’s good pic.twitter.com/TTZ6G3os6L — EVERYTHING IS LOVE OUT NOW (@beyceipts) June 18, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Queen Bey’s petty Twitter Like on the flip.