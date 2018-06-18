People Ain’t Isht: Texas Sheriff’s Deputy Accused In Sexually Assault On 4-YEAR-OLD Threatened To Deport Undocumented Mother

Texas Sheriff’s Deputy Busted For Super Aggravated Sexual Assault

THIS is exactly why children should not be being separated from their parents at the border — because clearly OUR government/law enforcement officials CANNOT be trusted to behave in a civilized manner.

This disgusting excuse for a sheriff’s deputy named Jose Nunez has been arrested and charged for super aggravated sexual assault, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The child he is accused of assaulting is only 4-years-old and authorities say 47-year-old Nunez threatened the girl’s undocumented mother with deportation if she reported him.

Salazar said that while the abuse had allegedly been going on for months, investigators are not ruling out the possibility that Nunez had been assaulting the girl for YEARS.

Via NY Daily News reports:

“The details of the case are quite frankly heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting and infuriating all at the same time, to be honest with you,” Salazar said during a press conference on Sunday. The little girl reported the sexual assault to her mother, who is an undocumented immigrant. The 47-year-old detention officer, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 10 years, allegedly tried to intimidate the family. “This suspect utilized that to his advantage to place the mother in fear that she would be deported if she did report it,” Salazar said. Salazar said during the press conference that Nunez will be placed on paid leave for 10 days, but will then be placed on unpaid leave. “To be honest my objective is to separate this person from the agency as soon as possible,” he said. “When one person or persons demonstrate that they are not worthy to be part of this agency, then we are, quite frankly, going to get them out of here, cut them out like a cancer. That’s what’s going to happen in this case.” Nunez is facing a charge of “super” aggravated sexual assault because of the young age of the victim. A conviction would include a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Paid leave for ten days? Leave at all? Shouldn’t he be fired immediately? Sent to jail to be dealt with by monsters his own size? Nunez worked with the sheriff’s office for 10 years. No telling how many other children he may have harmed.

Just disgusting.