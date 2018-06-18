Pure Comedy: RihRih Has The Best Response After Being Called Out For THIS [VIDEO]
Rihanna Denies Repeatedly Stealing Wineglasses
Everybody knows island girls love to wine! Rihanna joined her ‘Ocean’s 8’ castmates on the “Graham Norton Show” recently and things took a funny turn when Norton pointed out Rih has made a real habit of walking off with wineglasses.
Pretty funny right?
Hit the flip for more from her visit to the show
This is pretty interesting late night stuff. Which was your favorite Rihanna Met Gala look?