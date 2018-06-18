More Than True: Tristan Thompson FINALLY Acknowledges He’s the Canadian Papi Of Two, Eh?

Tristan Thompson Buys Jewelry For His Kids

Good for him! Tristan Thompson finally mentioned he has a son on his instagram page. Fans have been holding their breath for a MINUTE over this. The papi of one-year-old son Prince and newborn baby True showed off a pair of luxurious chains for the babes.

Tristan captioned the photo “My prince and my princess. I love you guys so much”.

Previously, Tristan’s mom said Khloe was chosen by the most high to carry his seed, which confused folks who knew baby Prince Oliver was in the shadows…they NEVER mentioned he was a dad already at Khloe’s pregnancy announcement.

“It’s a blessing because there’s so much women looking and can not find it but you were chosen by the most high,” said Thompson. “Father we thank you for this day you have made for us, when you choose a mother to have your fruits…”

Good for him for finally living in his TRUTH, right???