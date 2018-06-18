Icon Livin’: Jada Pinkett Smith Hosts An Int’l Praise Day For Hubby Will But Guess What Happens When Jaden Goes Missing

Will Smith’s Kids And Wife Celebrate Father’s Day In Budapest Minus Jaden

It was a very Happy Fathers Day for the Smiths!

Jada posted a photo of the family (minus Jaden) celebrating Father’s Day with Will in Budapest, Hungary, where he is currently filming his new movie Gemini Man.

“The fam made a trip overseas to praise Will all day for Father’s Day💕”

Jaden had to be photoshopped in, but family friend Tyler Cole was there. Cole has been linked romantically to Willow and has also worked with Jaden and made a cameo in the singer’s music video for “Love at First Fight.”

Hit the flip to find out what happened to Jaden.

Will posted this dope clip from the day — which included the family making a slow-motion video. We love the dance routine! And it turns out Jaden missed his flight. SMH.

Will posted this sweet tribute to his late dad

