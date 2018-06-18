Feeling This Get Up? Young Thug Rocks A Blinged Out Blouse During His First ‘Birthday Bash’

Are you feeling this get up???

Young Thug Performs At Birthday Bash 2018

Young Thug hit Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash concert for the first time this weekend.

Thugger Thugger wore a blinged out blouse for the occasion which was actually a $3,700 Gucci embroidered knit top from the brand’s women’s collection while performing his hits including “Lifestyle” and bringing out Gunna and Lil Baby.

The ATL concert that “took it back” to the Cellaris Lakewood Amphitheater, brought out other Hip-Hop heavyweights including the Migos who surprised fans with an appearance from Cardi B…



Tory Lanez, YFN Lucci and Plies.



