Dammit Yeezy! Kanye Caught Stealing Woman Photographer’s Aesthetic For His Poopity-Scoop Apparel

Yeezy Steals From Woman Photographer?

Just last week, photos spread from the Yeezy Season 6 campaign, featuring inflated booties, fighting homeless yeezy-clones and nekkid tiddays. Shocking right? But not original!

Kanye just got called out for copying the entire campaign from woman photographer Rita Minissi. Instagram user Diet Prada called out Kanye over the creative campaign jacking. Swipe through to all of the images Yeezy jacked.

Those are some striking receipts! Does this shock you AT ALL?