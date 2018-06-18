Dammit Yeezy! Kanye Caught Stealing Woman Photographer’s Aesthetic For His Poopity-Scoop Apparel
Just last week, photos spread from the Yeezy Season 6 campaign, featuring inflated booties, fighting homeless yeezy-clones and nekkid tiddays. Shocking right? But not original!
Kanye just got called out for copying the entire campaign from woman photographer Rita Minissi. Instagram user Diet Prada called out Kanye over the creative campaign jacking. Swipe through to all of the images Yeezy jacked.
Another day, another Kanye rip. The just released Yeezy Season 6 campaign lensed by @elirusselllinnetz bears a striking similarity to this 2015 series by @thingspowerthemselves . It’s pretty messed up when you consider the original work by Rita Minissi explores identity and was inspired by dealing with personal trauma and a resulting desire to reconnect with her own body. Will Kanye own up to it this time, or will he be blaming others like he did with the Tony Spackman sketch not so long ago? Lol • #yeezy #kanye #kanyewest #ritaminissi #art #photography #model #pose #neutrals #sneakers #hypebeast #hypebae #snobshots #athleisure #leggings #bikeshorts #sweats #sweatshirt #wiwt #ootd #dietprada
Those are some striking receipts! Does this shock you AT ALL?