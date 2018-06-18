WAGS Miami’s Ashley’s 2-Week Post Partum Photo Presents All Of Her Original Abs

Ashley Nicole Display’s Her Mom Bod

What baby???? WAG’s Miami star Ashley Nicole just revealed her post-partum physique and she looks banging! Being slimmy and fit came in handy to snap back. Ashely says:

Two weeks post partum and I’m starting to feel like myself again👌🏾However, I still waddle like I’m pregnant 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol idk I guess my body is still a little discombobulated (woah!!! Seriously I didn’t know that was a real word😳 until my phone just automatically spelled it out) Anyway, no dieting/exercise yet… just breastfeeding which helps shrink your uterus😉.

Doesn’t she look banging??

Ashley before her baby boy Phox Philip Wheeler was born.

More of Ashley, her hubby Philip and their precious seed after the flip.