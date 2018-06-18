Preciousness: Masika Sings Fetty Wap’s Praises On Fathers Day– But What About Alexis Skyy???

Alexis Skyy And Masika Send Polarizing Fathers Day Messages

Masika Kalysha sent her baby dady Fetty Wap a Fathers Day message, calling him out for being a great dad. But, is he there for ALL of his seeds? Seems like she and Alexis Skyy are having polarizing experiences.

So many private moments we don’t share… like you getting up at 5:00am and hopping on a 6 hour flight so you could make it in time for our daughters 2nd birthday… you’re always there for her. The bond you two have is priceless. Majority of the time I can’t stand you (like right now) but I know how hard you try even if it’s not as much as I would like. It’s so easy to put you in a negative light (because well… you know) but I see the love you have for #kb and her siblings, and I understand that no one is perfect. But to Khari you are. And that’s what counts. From #KB & me #HFD@fettywap1738

Alexis, however had ZERO words for Fetty on fathers day yesterday. Instead she told her precious baby Lay Lay she’s gonna hold it down for her. Hit the flip.