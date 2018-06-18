Karen Civil Responds To Critics Claiming She Leaked Cardi’s Cover… And You Won’t Believe Which Dipset Official Is In Her Corner

Karen Civil Responds After Being Accused Of Leaking Unauthorized Rolling Stone Photo

Guess there’s only so much online abuse folks are willing to tolerate… Friday Karen Civil teased the new Rolling Stone cover featuring Cardi B and Offset...

Cardi B's label Atlantic Records notified us that Rolling Stone cover that hit social media wasn't the final over, official cover drops soon! — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 15, 2018

Cardi immediately let her displeasure be known

Update: Looks like this is the Rolling Stone Cover with Cardi B & Offset. pic.twitter.com/jjKBHIRMPy — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 16, 2018

Once Karen confirmed she did have the final cover Cardi’s tweet was deleted — but we all know the internet never forgets

I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingston! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray fuck it !My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover Official release in Julyme ❤️ROCKSTARS @offsetyrn!You can’t break me 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZyHKM7D0eI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Cardi posted up the picture herself — although she didn’t seem happy about the timing.

Meek did said you are on Nicki payroll @KarenCivil I guess he was right. Leaking a pic in its unfinished format is sabotage hun! You better leave Cardi B alone. She’s 8 months pregnant! Don’t throw rocks n hide your hands. Own your shit. What you did was underhanded n wrong. pic.twitter.com/Z1odGz2ADt — 🤦🏾‍♀️ (@Thenameis_Tati) June 16, 2018

Some of her fans took to social media attacking Karen Civil and theorizing that the play had been strategically meant to hurt Cardi in light of the “beef” people keep trying to brew between her and Nicki Minaj…

People be out here really trying to sabotage my personal and my business life .Let me remind you !Im prayed up ! I pray everyday and my mother pray for me .I thank God,i ask him for forgiveness https://t.co/jHqZn9AM1e can’t knock me down The Lord shield me .Keep trying tho 🙏🏼! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 15, 2018

Cardi also posted THIS tweet without naming names… but it was enough to keep her fans on the attack.

Karen wasn’t having it though.

