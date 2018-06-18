Karen Civil Responds To Critics Claiming She Leaked Cardi’s Cover… And You Won’t Believe Which Dipset Official Is In Her Corner
Karen Civil Responds After Being Accused Of Leaking Unauthorized Rolling Stone Photo
Guess there’s only so much online abuse folks are willing to tolerate… Friday Karen Civil teased the new Rolling Stone cover featuring Cardi B and Offset...
Cardi immediately let her displeasure be known
Once Karen confirmed she did have the final cover Cardi’s tweet was deleted — but we all know the internet never forgets
Meanwhile, Cardi posted up the picture herself — although she didn’t seem happy about the timing.
Some of her fans took to social media attacking Karen Civil and theorizing that the play had been strategically meant to hurt Cardi in light of the “beef” people keep trying to brew between her and Nicki Minaj…
Cardi also posted THIS tweet without naming names… but it was enough to keep her fans on the attack.
Karen wasn’t having it though.
Hit the flip for her response.
Karen also got some unexpected support from her former Dipset fam… Hit the flip for that
With Cardi fans still on the attack, one person dug up old rumors that Karen had stolen money from her former boss at Dipset, Duke Da God. Duke set the record straight though once and for all.
What would you have done in this situation if you were Karen?