Want That Old Thing: A History Of Carmelo Trying His Damndest To Get Thicky Fine LaLa Back
Carmelo Keeps Trying To Get La La Back
It’s been a little more than a year since Carmelo and La La split, shattering the internet in their wake. Ever since then, Melo has tried his hardest to get her back. Though the couple hasn’t officially divorced (that we know of), they are still at arm’s length.
You want to see a man working hard to get his woman back? Take a look at these jumpers from three-point range.
This Father’s Day message response
This Valentine’s Day message
When LaLa missed a flight, he chartered a plane so she can get to her event in time
He sent this SOS when she stepped on his neck with this cover
We don’t blame you, buddy
He called her his “Earth” for her birthday
TMZ reported back in April, 2017 that Melo was blowing up her phone to make it work…to no avail.
And now we see why he’s desperate to make it work…