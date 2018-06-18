Want That Old Thing: A History Of Carmelo Trying His Damndest To Get Thicky Fine LaLa Back

- By Bossip Staff
Carmelo Keeps Trying To Get La La Back

It’s been a little more than a year since Carmelo and La La split, shattering the internet in their wake. Ever since then, Melo has tried his hardest to get her back. Though the couple hasn’t officially divorced (that we know of), they are still at arm’s length.

You want to see a man working hard to get his woman back? Take a look at these jumpers from three-point range.

This Father’s Day message response

***❤️ MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala #STAYMe7O

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

This Valentine’s Day message

My heartbeat ❤️🙏🏽 #lalaswinterwonderland

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

When LaLa missed a flight, he chartered a plane so she can get to her event in time

#STAYME7O

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

He sent this SOS when she stepped on his neck with this cover

👀❤️🌏

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

We don’t blame you, buddy

    https://www.instagram.com/carmeloanthony/?utm_source=ig_embed

    He called her his “Earth” for her birthday

    (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

    TMZ reported back in April, 2017 that Melo was blowing up her phone to make it work…to no avail.

    And now we see why he’s desperate to make it work…

    Lil Red 🍒

    A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

    #fbf Last years MET BALL 🖤😻

    A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

