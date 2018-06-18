All The Stars: Sza Says Her Vocal Chords Aren’t Permanently Damaged After All
- By Bossip Staff
Sza Says Her Voice Isn’t Permanently Damaged
We stan a recovering Queen.
Sza is issuing a medical update to fans after announcing some scary news.
After sadly telling the world that her signature whispy vocals were permanently damaged and forcing her to cancel tour dates, the TDE singer has better news to report.
“Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city,” tweeted Sza Sunday night. “I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and I’ve been working daily to get back.”
This is great news for folks hoping to hear her on the Championship Tour. Sza also added that she was “giving it a go” at Firefly.
Continue to get well Sza!