Poor Thang: Amanda Seales Drags BOSSIP — “There’s Nothing Side-Chick-y About My Statement” [Video]

Amanda Seales Claps At Haters!

Amanda Seales clarifies to followers that she is NOT sorry for spilling the “truth” about women who f*ck broke dudes and then try to get regular child support through the court system.

The actress also almost bursted into tears (she deleted that part) describing how black media, namely BOSSIP likes to tear down black actors because we described her stance as “side-chick-y”. Amanda, WE ARE SORRY. We take it back, you’re just a little crass in your delivery and dozens of folks were tweeting that.

And rightfully, let’s stop nagging broke dudes to take care of their seeds consistently and involving THE MAN.

P.S. We love your character Tiffany on Insecure!

Happy Monday folks!!